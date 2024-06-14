Mark Henry provides an update on what is next for his already historic career.

The WWE Hall of Famer departed AEW earlier this year, then ended up popping up at an MLW event, which the World’s Strongest Man says will not be his last. Now he’s teasing an even bigger project, and tells Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated that it is a big reason he decided to go off on his own.

Keep your ears to the street. I’m working on something big right now, and it’s really the main reason why I need to be on my own.

Henry later discusses his willingness to give back to the business that gave him so much.

I love the fact I can give back. That’s what I’m trying to do. I want to give back and help build new legacies, like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, and Bianca Belair. Helping mentor people, I enjoy that more than anything else I do. I want to be remembered for more than what I did physically.

What do you think Henry has in store? Give your thoughts in the comments below. .