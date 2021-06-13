WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with TMZ about his new position with AEW where the World’s Strongest Man revealed that one of his highest priorities is to bring former Universal champion Braun Strowman, who was one of the many talents recently released by WWE, into AEW. Check out Henry’s comments in the highlights below.

Says there is interest from AEW and Strowman:

Super high on my list. It’s not an all Mark Henry decision, but there’s already interest on both sides. Hopefully by the time he’s allowed to wrestle in August, I think the middle of August, then we could have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature but right now there’s interest on both sides.

Says he was a mentor to Strowman in the past:

I love that dude. I talked to him, I mentored him but I tell him all the time, I can’t talk business. When your contract expires, you call and let me know and then we’ll have a talk.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)