Mark Henry opens up about his decision to leave WWE and join AEW.

The World’s Strongest Man signed with AEW back in 2021 and has served as a commentator and interviewer for the promotion ever since. However, it is his behind-the-scenes role as a talent scout and coach that has the former world champion feeling the most excited, as it was an opportunity that he wanted when he was in WWE, but never got the opportunity to prove what he can do.

Henry recently spoke about this topic with the Attitude Era podcast. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.

Why he went to AEW:

I never went back and forth. I left [WWE] after I retired. I wanted to be more on the executive side, they wouldn’t hire me on the executive side. I didn’t have enough experience, the technical education, and going to AEW proved that I knew what I was doing.

How he used to help people in those areas all the time in WWE:

I was helping other people at WWE with their jobs. People were like, ‘Hey, man, can you help me with this?’ I was always helping. When it came to scouting, I could see something and go, ‘That’s not right. Fix that, fix that,’ and then it was good.

