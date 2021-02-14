WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was the latest guest on WWE’s The Bump to discuss Black History Month, and the importance of black representation in the company. The World’s Strongest Man also gives his thoughts on Bianca Belair winning the Rumble, and what he thinks of the Hurt Business led by MVP. Highlights are below.

On how happy he is of the black representation currently in WWE, and how he thinks he did a good job scouting talent:

It makes me feel warm inside. I was told when I first came in the business [to] not mess it up for every one [that’s] Black after you. I took that challenge and made it, you know, a reality. There was not a lot of scouting of African American talent; I was the first developmental talent. It took a while for people to know that that would even exist, and you could even do that. [They’d say], ‘I can go to a wrestling camp and possibly be a pro wrestler one day?’ That was something that I made my mission. If you go to the Performance Center, probably 90 percent of those kids there of African American descent will tell you I had something to do with trying [to get them there].

Says he was very proud of Bianca Belair after she won the Rumble:

It felt like somebody poured warm water over my head. I got this flushing feeling like one of my children did something well,” he stated. “I let her know that I was very proud of her; I still expect a lot. She said, ‘I’m not going to let you down.’ I love that.

How the Hurt Business is lightyears ahead of where the Nation of Domination was:

I think it was during that time that made that work,” he began. “Right now, I think The Hurt Business is a better version. It’s not about black or white; it’s about green. It’s about prestige. It’s about honor.

Full edition of The Bump is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)