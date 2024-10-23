Mark Henry has nothing but high praise for newly-signed AEW talent Shelton Benjamin.

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, the World’s Strongest Man opined on Shelton Benjamin’s athletic ability.

Henry said, “[It’s] everything I ever wanted to see with Shelton. Go and be who you are. Shelton is a monster, man. Shelton beat me in a fight. I couldn’t beat him. He outwrestled me, he held me down. No man ever held me to the ground, to where I couldn’t get up. Shelton is 40-plus years old, looks like a 20-year-old, eats Ho-Hos and Ding-Dongs and Snickers and s**t, and is still a better man than all of us. And if he wanted to take your breath away from you, [there] ain’t s**t you can do to stop him. And when he has that mentality, bruh, he is a dangerous, dangerous human.“

In other AEW news, Mariah May was a recent guest on the “Figure 4 Podcast” to comment on what’s next for her and attempting to find new challengers following All In 2024.

The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion says she wants to find someone she hates just as much as Toni Storm.

May said, “For me, because I am a hater, my biggest challenge right now is finding someone to hate as much as I hate Toni Storm. Hating Toni Storm, loving Toni Storm, beating Toni Storm, and destroying Toni Storm gave me so much purpose. Every day, I went to work, and I had things to do. I had to butter up Toni Storm. I had to deal with her butler. Then I got to takedown Toni Storm and torture and torment Toni Storm. Now, I have ended Toni Storm’s career, I stand on top of the AEW Women’s division, I’m looking for competition. I’m looking, not just for a formidable challenger, I’m looking for somebody where I can come to work and think about how much I hate you, how much I want to hurt you and destroy you. If there are any women in the AEW locker room who would like to give me some professional direction and purpose, I am waiting.“