Mark Henry is one of the rare veterans who has a different take on the Raja Jackson and Syko Stu incident from the KnokX Pro show over the weekend.

“The World’s Strongest Man” spoke with TMZ.com for an interview this week, during which he claimed Syko Stu, not Raja Jackson, is ultimately to blame for what happened this past Saturday.

“You’ve got to be careful, one, who you’re messing with, and, two, what kind of example are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend would go on to elaborate, outright stating that Syko, not Raja, is to blame for the violent incident in the ring due to his actions prior to the show.

“If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the day time, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated, and you bust a bottle over a guy’s head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing,” Henry continued. “[Then] yeah, you’re at fault.”