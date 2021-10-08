During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Mark Henry spoke about the Casino Ladder match from Wednesday’s Dynamite, and how he was concerned for one competitor in particular, PAC.

This is because Henry reveals that PAC recently returned to action after suffering a concussion, although it is unknown when that injury occurred.

“I would not have had a guy that was injured recently take a big bump off the top of the ladder to the floor on his back. I watched PAC, I watched his head snap back and hit the mat and he just had a concussion like a month and a half ago. I mean I’m probably breaking HIPAA laws but everybody saw that. Maybe he’s the one that called it, I don’t know, but it scared me because I’m concerned about the guys and girls.”

The spot Henry is referring to can be seen in the tweet below. Check out the full Busted Open Radio program here.

How do you think @BASTARDPAC is feeling this morning after this Dead Eye from @theAdamPage off the ladder through a table? Watch the conclusion to the #CasinoLadderMatch from last night's #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show: https://t.co/KJ9paFIJwE pic.twitter.com/6OlVNqH6UC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

