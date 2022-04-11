Cesaro is on the free agent market after not coming to terms with WWE on a new contract earlier this year. Many expect him to join AEW although he has yet to sign a contract.

Speaking on Saturday’s Busted Open Radio episode, Mark Henry, who works for AEW, noted that he expects to see Cesaro show up somewhere, but just not now.

“Believe me, there will be a Cesaro sighting, just not right now,” said Henry. “When that day comes, the world of pro wrestling is gonna be like, ‘Holy cow, like, that’s the guy we always wanted to see.’”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcript