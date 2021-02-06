WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about his days being mentored by the legendary Yokozuna, where the World’s Strongest Man states that wrestlers of today need to be mentored by veterans and not have a “I’m already somebody” type of mentality. Hear his thoughts below.

That dude [Yokozuna] took care of me, man. I didn’t pay for the car. I didn’t pay for my hotels. Nothing. He took care of everything. All he asked was for me not to question him. He said, look man if I tell you to do something just do it and I got you, and he did. He took care of me in a way that nobody in my wrestling history has. I drove the car, I fetched the bags, I went and got his food, and if he had other errands for me to do, I did. if the wrestling business can go back to that and put guys with the veterans and have them be mentored, is really what it was, then the business will be better because now we have this jaded, oh I’m already somebody, type of mentality.