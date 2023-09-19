Mark Henry, just like everybody, loves The Acclaimed.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a moment backstage with two-thirds of the current reigning AEW Trios Champions, which saw the World’s Strongest Man Scissor Bowens and Caster, which has become tradition since the team got super popular over a year ago. Bowens released the clip of this moment on social media and joked that Henry scissored them so hard he threw his back out.

Mark Henry scissored us so hard that he threw his back out @TheMarkHenry ✂️🏋🏾‍♀️ #WorldsStrongestScissor pic.twitter.com/H3P9l6T1bx — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 18, 2023

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will be in action on this week’s AEW Grand Slam programming, most likely on Grand Slam Ramapge. However, no matchup has been announced for them as of yet.