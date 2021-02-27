WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed on a recent episode of his Busted Open Radio show that he is planning for an in-ring return, and even teases that a match will be happening within the next six month. Hear the World’s Strongest Man’s full comments below.

On his Raw legends night segment with Randy Orton and how he plans on wrestling at least one more match:

I’d rather get punked out than get my ass whooped. Randy is not somebody to mess around with if you’re not 100%. Now I’m walking on two feet, I’m 325 pounds. I’m lighter and trimmer than I’ve ever been. I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match. And if Randy is the guy, then so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot on a push scooter. I got to wrestle in this decade. I’ve got to. Big Show has wrestled in four and I’ve wrestled in three. I can’t let him have that over me.

On Big Show going to AEW:

That’s my brother, man. As close to one as I’ve got in wrestling. I love him. I’m glad he landed somewhere where he feels appreciated. And I hope that we can see him get his just due.

Hear the audio from Henry below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)