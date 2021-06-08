The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry was a recent guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling program to discuss his signing with AEW, and how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reacted once he told him the news. The Hall of Famer also confirms that if he does wrestle another matchup in his career it will most likely be happening in AEW. Highlights are below.

Says Vince McMahon told him he was going to do great things at AEW:

There was multiple reactions. The reaction went to Vince [McMahon] when I told him and him saying, ‘Man, I hate to lose you. I really don’t wanna lose you. But, I know you’re gonna be great over there.’ He’s like, ‘You’ve done so much.’ He said, ‘I don’t ever wanna feel like I’m holding you back’ and I said, ‘Well I would have liked to have done it there but I’ve already made up my mind to leave now’ and he was like, ‘Brother go for it man. You can do it.’ He was proud of me for making the move and having the balls to say, ‘You know what? Ima bet on myself,’ because I’ve never had a safety net in my life. Every step that I’ve ever taken has been on a high wire. It was either fly or fail and I’ve had a lot of success. I’ve flown many, many times and now I’m gonna be flying for AEW.

Says if he does wrestle again it will be in AEW:

Well definitely. If I’m gonna do a match, I’m gonna do a match with AEW. I mean, whether it’s the first one, the second one or however many I feel like I got left in me. Definitely I’m gonna be there.

His issues with Lacey Von Erich and the SWE promotion:

I’m done with SWE, and some of it is misfortune for them because, you know, they got Lacey Von Erich down there and I think she’s a wreck and a cancer to their company but that’s me giving my opinion. It’s no fact behind it that everybody else hates her or dislikes her or thinks that she’s a detriment but, anytime I see something that’s possibly dangerous in wrestling and I’m not meaning with the talent, I mean it with the crowd, with the business of professional wrestling. If somebody tries to put a black eye on the business of pro wrestling, they’re gonna have a problem with me. I speak my mind. I always have and I always will.

