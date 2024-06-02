Some surprises took place at the MLW Battle Riot VI show on Saturday night.

As we reported prior to the show at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, some notable names were in attendance, such as WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former TNA Wrestling Producer David Sahadi.

It was also noted by Fightful Select that “additional surprises” were expected at the show.

And there were.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mark Henry, who recently became a free agent after his contract with AEW expired, made a surprise appearance along with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long.

Check out coverage of the two making surprise appearances at the show below.

Teddy Long and Mark Henry in MLW for Ritual Combat? Holy shit #MLW pic.twitter.com/xaYxtymvR8 — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 2, 2024