During this week’s Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show due to them not liking the creative direction for the six-pack challenge that was supposed to see Naomi win and face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

Corey Graves called them unprofessional for walking out, a line that came from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said Jimmy Usos should’ve confronted Graves for what he said.

“My issue was not even with the walkout, my issue was not even with the disagreement, or the disclaimer. My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional because I’m going to tell you right now, if that was my wife and I’m working on that show, I’m walking down to the announce table and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you stay professional. Do your job and then I won’t have to walk down here to the ring to tell you to not do that again.’”

