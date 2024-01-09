Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including the four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.

He thinks there will be a shock in the match with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

“They’re going to do something that’s going to shock us, was the first thing I thought. It’s a bad thought because you want everything to culminate in WrestleMania. Nonetheless, there couldn’t be four guys that can carry a match like this that you can put together out of all those guys that work for that company,” he said. “I’m going on record right now, Randy Orton and AJ Styles alone, brilliant psychologists when it comes to putting things together. Roman, for all those fans and people that aren’t fans of Roman Reigns because they feel like his matches are so regimented, that they’re the same match … not this time. It’s going to be different, and the structure of it is going to be different because of the principalities of it.”

