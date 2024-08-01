Mark Henry and Gene Snitsky have been announced for the Summer Slamboree 2 event this weekend.

An announcement was released this week to announce a WWE SummerSlam 2024 Watch Party with WWE Hall Of Fame legend Mark Henry and former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky at The Kingsland Bar & Grill located at 269 Norman Ave in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Check out the complete announcement below with all of the details on the event, which includes “The World’s Strongest Man” hosting a “Sexual Chocolate Dance-Off.”