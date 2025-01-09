Many people were surprised at the overwhelmingly negative crowd reaction pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan received during his brief surprise appearance at the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode this past Monday night.

Mark Henry wasn’t one of them.

“The World’s Strongest Man” spoke with TMZ.com this week and explained why he wasn’t surprised to see Hogan get booed by the record-breaking crowd inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on the January 6, 2025 broadcast.

“With the social climate and the things he’s said and done, and his lack of effort to try and fix it, people are gonna come down on it,” Henry told the celebrity-gossip website.

As he continued to touch on the topic with his thoughts, the WWE Hall of Fame legend mentioned how when Hogan was caught on tape using racist language and was temporarily erased from WWE’s history, he never truly tried to “fix it.”

“He never wanted to go forward and fix it,” Henry said. “That’s what happens when you think everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away.”