An update on Mark Henry and his time with AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, the World’s Strongest Man’s contract with AEW will be up soon. He signed with the promotion back in 2021 and made his official debut at that year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Henry has mainly been used as a commentator and backstage interviewer on-screen. However, his role off-screen is much more significant as he has worked as an analyst, coach, scout, and mentor. There is no word on whether or not he will re-sign.

Henry last wrestled at the 2018 WWE Greatest Royal Rumble premium live event. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.