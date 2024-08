Jacob Henry, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, is coming to WWE.

Jacob broke the news at his father’s Remix Rumble event earlier this evening. A video of his announcement has since surfaced on social media.

BREAKING NEWS! Jacob Henry announces that he’s signed with @WWE during Mark Henry’s set at Remix Rumble! pic.twitter.com/gzOq0Ay0YH — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) August 2, 2024

Mark Henry departed from AEW earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jacob wrestled collegiately at Oklahoma.