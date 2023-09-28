Former MMA heavyweight fighter Mark Hunt has officially lost his lawsuit against UFC President Dana White and WWE/UFC superstar Brock Lesnar.

This ongoing case has gone on for several years, with Hunt consistently asserting that he was wronged by the UFC when they permitted Brock Lesnar to compete at UFC 200 in July 2016. The controversy arose from Lesnar’s positive drug tests for banned substances leading up to and following the fight. Hunt contended that the UFC, Dana White, and Lesnar should be held responsible for these anti-doping rule violations.

Unfortunately for Hunt, his claims have fallen short as the court recently ruled in favor of the defendants (White & Lesnar).

Hunt’s central argument hinged on the assertion that the UFC knowingly allowed Lesnar to compete despite being aware of potential doping violations. In his view, this compromised the sport’s integrity and placed him at a disadvantage in the fight.

Originally, Lesnar had defeated Hunt via decision, but the fight had since been ruled a no-contest.

(H/T MMA Fighting)