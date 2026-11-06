Mark Jindrak says a robbery at gunpoint helped set him on the path to WCW. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, he recalled the overnight shift, a chance encounter with Barry Houston and the Power Plant tryout that followed.

Jindrak was spending a college summer in Orlando and waiting tables at Denny’s. He’d met Houston and Alex Wright while working the graveyard shift, with Houston encouraging him to consider wrestling.

“Later that night, strangely enough, I got held up at gunpoint. Like four in the morning, I got held up at gunpoint. Two guys came in, robbed the cash register. I was like the only person in there working besides the chef and the dishwasher.” “After I filled out the police report, I went back to my apartment complex where my friends lived, where I was just staying with them for the summer. And instead of waking my friends up because they had to get up, it was like already like 5, 5:30 in the morning, I figured I’d just go to the community pool and just hang out there, just sit in a hot tub or something.”

Houston happened to be at that same apartment complex visiting his girlfriend, giving Jindrak another opportunity to talk with him. After hearing about the robbery, Houston suggested a Power Plant tryout and invited him to a WCW taping at Universal Studios.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know. That’s a big decision. That’s a big leap of faith.’ He goes, ‘I tell you what, what are you doing tomorrow?’ And I said, ‘Well, I mean, the police are gonna come and do like a drawing, the composite drawing of like the thieves, what they’re wearing, how their facial features, skin tone and everything.’” “‘I’ll let you ride with me and just introduce you to people, some wrestlers.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’”

Meeting wrestlers at the taping gave Jindrak a closer look at the business. He remembered one last encounter with Randy Savage as he was leaving.

“I decided not to hang around because I just felt like I was not one of the boys. So I left, and leaving, the cherry on top of the sundae was Macho Man pulled up in his Mercedes, and he rolled down his window and he looked at me and he goes, ‘Oh, I thought you were Alex Wright,’ in his voice.” “So I got a chance to say hello to him, and that was like my experience. And that made me decide to say the hell with school my junior year, and I was gonna try out the Power Plant, which I did. I tried the Power Plant months later and I made it, and pretty much the rest is history.” “I didn’t have that deep dying wish to be a wrestler like a lot of guys did. I was just an athlete. I had a love for wrestling, but it came back all at once in those 24 hours. So that’s ultimately what made me become a wrestler.”

Getting into the Power Plant brought a different test from the television opportunities Jindrak later received in WCW. He said the tryout quickly thinned out the group, even with his athletic background helping him through it.

“It was hard. To get in, it was hard. Those first few days in the trial were really, really difficult. I was a big guy, but I had a lot of endurance, agility. I always pride on being an athlete and keeping my cardio really well and stuff.” “That was important because they try to break you that way, make it physically impossible to continue, and then guys just quit. In my tryout, like 25 guys tried out, I want to say around 25, and by end of day one there was only like three guys left, myself and two others. And those guys never really continued, never really made it on TV. So I was very fortunate, and I passed a great test with that tryout.” “You get headaches all the time, and hitting the ropes, those ropes aren’t as forgiving as people think. Get that bruising on the back. So yes, it was brutal, but I was young, in shape, and gotta have heart. You had to have heart.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.