As previously reported, Mark Madden is no longer part of Ric Flair’s weekly podcast and the WWE Hall Of Famer will be joined by Conrad Thompson going forward. Since the news came out, the two have been going back and forth on Twitter.

Madden noted that Flair was planning on working in AEW but that changed when the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride From Hell aired. He also claimed Flair was disinvited from Tony Khan’s birthday party because of the episode and they no longer talk.

Ric was planning to work at AEW ‘til the Dark Side ep. Not sure what Tony Khan thought. Khan doesn’t talk to Ric now. Disinvited Ric from his b’day party. https://t.co/QfAArF7mUW — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) March 28, 2022

The Dark Side of the Ring episode covered the infamous Plane Ride From Hell where there were allegations made against Flair by a flight attendant as she recalled Flair exposing himself to her and trying to force himself on her.