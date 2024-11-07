TKO President Mark Shapiro had lunch with former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon a few weeks ago.

During a recent sit-down interview with Alex Sherman of CNBC, Shapiro detailed this meeting.

“I had breakfast with him a few weeks ago, just to check in,” he said. “It’s been a long time. Haven’t heard from him at all. Obviously, the series on Netflix came out. I wanted to see kind of where he was. He couldn’t have been more cooperative. He couldn’t have been nicer. He was a total pro at breakfast. It’s a one on one get together, but he’s out of the business entirely. He doesn’t make decisions. He’s not on the board. He doesn’t opine. We don’t consult him.”

Shapiro continued, “He’s got some litigation that he’s working through, and frankly, he wants the privacy and the time to work through it, which is great. In the meantime, we’re going to keep building TKO and WWE, expanding the horizon and expanding the opportunities. He’s still a shareholder, not the shareholder he once was, but still a shareholder.”

When asked if McMahon has been supportive of the direction WWE has been going since his departure, Shapiro stated, “Couldn’t have been more positive, but I wasn’t asking for his opinion.”