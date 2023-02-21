“Smart” Mark Sterling is happy to lend his services to whoever is in need of them with the exception of Swerve Strickland.

The company star spoke on this topic during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he was asked about other talents that he would be interested in managing alongside his current clientele of Tony Nese, Josh Woods, & Ariya Daivari. Sterling jokes that anyone could give him a call but Strickland, who he has some beef with from past AEW programming.

Honestly, I go where the money goes. Whoever wants me, except for Swerve Strickland, I’ll represent anybody in AEW. I would be willing to represent Wardlow if he asked. Wardlow, let me help you out.

Sterling has previously managed/helped current TBS Champion Jade Cargill and current AEW World Champion MJF. You can see his full virtual signing with WrestleFest below.