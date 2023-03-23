Smart Mart Sterling explains why he has returned to Jade Cargill’s side in AEW.

Sterling appeared in the TBS Champion’s corner shortly after her interaction with new signee Taya Valkyrie, who not only declared herself the next challenger to Cargill’s title but even did her own version of the champ’s finisher, which she calls the Road To Valhalla. In a new tweet, Sterling declares that he’s always been Cargill’s lawyer but wasn’t needed on-screen. However, things have now changed.

“WhY iS He BaCk WiTh JaDe WiTh nO ExPlAnAtIoN?” Here it is: I’ve been @Jade_Cargill’s lawyer for the past 2 years, that never changed. @Miss_LeilaGrey does a great job assisting the #jadebrand ringside so I don’t have to! Right now we are fighting a legal battle and I’m needed. How is this hard to understand? Not that we owe anyone an explanation of our business dealings. We’re out here making money while people DEMAND answers. Right now we are busy fighting for our brand’s intellectual property.

Cargill and Sterling will be addressing their beef with Valkyrie on this Saturday’s edition of Rampage. Full lineup for that show can be found here. Check out Sterling’s tweets below.