WWE had fans on the edge of their seats in the closing moments of Tuesday’s episode of NXT on The CW.

Unfortunately, not everyone watching the show saw the very eventful conclusion, as the final loaded segment did not air in some markets.

The WWE NXT on The CW Network schedule runs up until 10pm EST. on the dot, and then signs off the air after much pre-planning and preparation from those on the brand to hit their required time marks.

Producers were made aware that the Orlando affiliate for The CW that the feed was operating on a 20-second delay, as were many additional CW affiliate feeds. They found out that those feeds cut off at the end of the program, after officials had previously confirmed with satellite providers that the show would remain on the air until 10pm.

Those in WWE NXT were said to be “very upset” as a result of the issue, with one source noting that “everyone who runs or has a say in the show was p*ssed.”

Problems such as these had been anticipated in the weeks building up to the first WWE NXT on The CW show, as they have hard outs to get off the air after previously having flexibility with overruns on the USA Network.

(H/T: Fightful Select)