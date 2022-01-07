Marko Stunt has been out of action for AEW for a while now, which has led to speculation on his status with the company.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Stunt is still under contract and is still being paid by AEW.

It was noted that AEW is trying to be different from WWE by not releasing people who are under contract, unless it’s for disciplinary reasons, but there will be contracts that are not renewed when their deals come up if they are not being used.

This does not necessarily mean AEW will pass on renewing Stunt’s deal when his contract comes up, but The Observer pointed to how significant it is that Stunt wasn’t used when Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Lucha Brothers this week.

Stunt has not wrestled for AEW since teaming with Fuego del Sol for a loss to Shawn Spears and Wardlow on the October 4 Elevation episode, which was taped on September 29. His last singles match for AEW was a loss to Serpentico on the October 5 Dark episode, taped on September 11. Stunt then worked the GCW Fight Club event on October 9, teaming with Joey Janela for a loss to Starboy Charlie and Chris Dickinson.

Stunt debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019.

Stay tuned for more on Stunt’s AEW status.

