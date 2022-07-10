Marko Stunt recently sat-down with NBC Sports Boston for a conversation about his time in AEW, and what his relationship was like with President Tony Khan prior to his contract with the promotion coming to an end. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Tony Khan a really nice dude and a good boss:

“He really is a good, nice dude, really easy to confront and talk to. I never had any issues with him. There was a time where we were talking every day, every day we were at work. There was a time where there were groups of us and he’d be there and just hang out with all of us. It was not as big of a group as there is now, so there is a lot less people in the hang out area. He wants to hear ideas. Does he always go with them? No. At the end of the day, it’s what he wants to do. He was very approachable and easy to talk to.”

Says the conversation regarding his contract expiring is where he had some issues with Khan:

“That is where the communication lagged a lot. When time started running out. I meant to say this, as I was saying we [Khan and I] were close, there was a time where we weren’t (close) either. From there, we would see each other at work and just be ‘Ah, hey, hey, hey.’ I never really had any communication at the end, so I didn’t know if I was getting let go or renewed or anything. I sent out an email and didn’t get a response. I texted him and didn’t get a response. About a month before it happened, I did get a call and got told, not by him, that I wasn’t going to be renewed and then I did text him and say, ‘Hey man, just want to thank you for the all the opportunities.’ It was a fantastic opportunity. I’m 25 years old and was with the company for three years. I had a blast and lived my dream. I wanted to thank him for that. He did text me back and said, ‘Hey man, thank you for everything, sorry we couldn’t give a spot for you moving forward.’ I did tell him maybe we would work together one day in the future. He did say there was a possibility for that. I’m not holding onto that, but if it does, it does, if it doesn’t, I’m good.”

How he felt not getting his AEW contract renewed:

“I try not to get too upset about that stuff. There have definitely been days where I’m like, ‘What the hell, what’s going on?’ Now that it’s done and over with, I haven’t had that. To be real honest, I don’t have any desire to work there right now. That’s not me saying I don’t want to work for them ever, but right now, it’s fresh still. I want to see what else is out there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)