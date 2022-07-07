Former AEW star and GCW regular Marko Stunt recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of topics, which included Stunt revealing that he will be launching his own promotion in the Memphis area soon, a plan that has become his main goal in professional wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he will be starting his own promotion in Memphis:

“I’m actually, I have my own promotion coming up around where I live in Memphis. I think we’re starting here in September. We’re still trying to come up with everything and do everything. We haven’t released any posters or anything. That is coming soon. I am going to be starting up a promotion here. I also help out a lot with a show in Missouri, with the booker there. I’ve been getting into that role and trying to learn that type of stuff.”

How that is his biggest goal right now in wrestling:

“That is my biggest goal right now. Starting that up, getting it running, having a little bit of eyes on it. It’ll be cool once it starts going, I think it’ll have initial buzz once I announce it and hopefully, I can keep that up, not get that initial pop and not know where to go from there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)