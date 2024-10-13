Marko Stunt is dealing with some health issues these days.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the former AEW wrestler revealed that he’s not sure if he’ll be able to continue to wrestle. He wrote,

“Gonna be super transparent: Got some health stuff going on. Idk how much more I’m gonna physically wrestle, which kills me. I still got a bit left in me, but it’s also why I’m so focused on @PWAdrenaline right now. If I can’t wrestle, I know PWA can be a place to still create.”

Since leaving AEW in 2023, Marko Stunt has only wrestled a handful of times on the independents. Stunt did appear with AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry on an episode of AEW Collision back in July of this year.