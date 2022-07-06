Former AEW star Marko Stunt recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about the legendary Christian Cage, and the direction he has taken ever since betraying Jungle Boy on AEW programming. See why Stunt wasn’t a big fan of being mentioned by Cage, and how he feels like he was sort of forced out of the group. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he thought Christian name-dropping him was kind of lame but understands it from a story perspective:

“I was not let aware. I was not aware it was going to be said or anything or that my name was going to be thrown out in any context, because it hasn’t been since October. To do it in that context, I thought it was kind of lame. It makes sense, though, in a way. I was part of that group before him and what he’s basically saying is, he came in and got me fired. In a story sense, love it. In real life sense [throws hands up], it is what it is, I guess.”

Doesn’t think Christian really fit in with Jurassic Express:

“I don’t think he necessarily took my spot because we are completely different roles. I was more of a hype guy and he’s more of a leader. ‘I’ve been here, done this, let me show you how to get to the top.’ It was a cool concept, but I didn’t think he fit with the group or added any sort of dynamic. Really what it was, was him mentoring Jack [Jungle Boy], that’s ultimately the whole goal. They’re setting up Jack to do great things and have this great push. I’ve known he was going to be that from the start. He’s one of my best friends, we still talk to the day. He even texted me when it happened and we talked about it a little bit.”

How Christian wanting to work with Jungle Boy sort of pushed him out:

“I think that’s where it went, for sure, and where it was headed and where it ended up. I don’t think it was like that at first, it just happened that way. Christian wanted to work with Jungle Boy and that was his way in. It just so happened to push me out of the way and wean me out. There is a certain point where you see stuff coming. I knew back in October, not 100% because they hadn’t told me anything, but I knew in October that I wasn’t going to be there much longer. I knew when my contract was expiring and there was no reason for them to re-sign me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)