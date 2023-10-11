Earlier today, A24 dropped the first trailer for “The Iron Claw,” the new Sean Durkin film that tells the story of the legendary Von Erich family and the triumphs and tragedies that followed their lives.

Former MLW star and tag champion Marshall Von Erich has since commented on the trailer and gave his thoughts on how his family was portrayed in the footage. Marshall, who is the son of Kevin Von Erich (played by Zac Efron in the film), writes the following on X (Twitter):

I knew it wouldn’t be 100% accurate because my Dad wasn’t Involved but those of you that know our family know that God played a major role in our story. Still excited about it and think it can help a lot of people that are suffering from loss. They nailed the wardrobe tho.

If you missed it, you can check out the trailer below along with Marshall’s post. “The Iron Claw” hits theaters this December.