As reported earlier AEW superstars Britt Baker and Adam Cole were crowned the winners of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which saw Cole defeat Samoa Joe and Baker defeat Ruby Soho in the finals at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

A special appearance was made by Dr. Martha Hart (Owen’s widow), who gave a heartwarming speech about her husband’s legacy before honoring Cole and Baker with the tournament trophy, and custom made championship belts.

The Founder of the #OwenHart Foundation, Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/qrjtwtccRb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022

