Dr. Martha Hart has finally broken her silence regarding Netflix’s new “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

On Thursday, October 3, 2024, the widow of pro wrestling legend Owen Hart issued a statement in response to the new six-episode documentary series that was released on September 25 on Netflix.

In the docuseries, Owen’s tragic accidental death from WWE Over The Edge 1999 and the way it was handled by Vince McMahon, as well as the subsequent lawsuit filed by Martha was prominently featured in one of the episodes.

Martha Hart released the following statement regarding Netflix’s “Mr.McMahon”: