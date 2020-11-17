Independent wrestling star Marti Belle issued the following statement on her Twitter account announcing that she is no longer under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance, and is now a free agent. Belle thanks the NWA for the opportunity to create some magical moments and meet some fantastic people.

Thank you @nwa for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the talented locker room & create some amazing moments. I met incredible people that I’m sure I’ll see again. I am no longer signed to a contract with NWA. I am not sure what’s next for me, but I am excited to find out.

Belle was regularly featured on NWA’s Powerrr program, having partnered with former WWE star Melina and feuding against the likes of Allysin Kay and Thunder Rosa. See her tweet below.