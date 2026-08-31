Before Marti Belle competed across major wrestling promotions, became one-half of The Hex and represented EMERGE Wrestling as its women’s champion, professional wrestling helped her understand a new language.

Belle was approximately seven years old when she moved back to New York City and began living next door to cousins who were devoted wrestling fans. She did not yet understand English, but she understood the performers.

“I credit watching wrestling with helping me learn English, as I was completely enthralled by the characters. I knew who to boo and who to cheer without understanding a word they were saying.”

That early connection eventually became a career.

In a written interview with WrestlingHeadlines.com, Belle discussed discovering professional wrestling, the responsibility of representing EMERGE, her relationship with Allysin Kay, the importance of representation and the lessons that continue to shape her approach to every match.

FROM ACTING SCHOOL TO GLEASON’S GYM

Belle’s first serious opportunity emerged after she graduated from acting school at 19 and found herself at the world-famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn.

After attending her first wrestling show there, the connection between the childhood fan and the future performer became clear.

“After seeing my first show there, I knew that’s where I was meant to be.”

The beginning of her career did not provide an abundance of different opponents.

Few women were training at the time, which meant Belle repeatedly worked with the same person in practice sessions and early matches. That apparent limitation eventually became an opportunity.

The two formed a team and began traveling to other promotions, allowing both wrestlers to gain experience together while expanding beyond their original training environment.

Those early repetitions helped establish a principle Belle still carries with her: the size of the audience does not determine the importance of the match.

“I’ve learned that every match is important, no matter the size of the crowd. We also never know when it may be our last match, so I’ve really learned to appreciate every chance I get to step into the ring or share a locker room.”

THE SEVEN-YEAR-OLD SHE STILL WRESTLES FOR

At this stage of her career, Belle’s motivation is not limited to championships, television appearances or reaching another major promotion.

She continues to think about the child who fell in love with wrestling before she could understand the words being spoken.

“At this stage of my career, I am constantly motivated by thinking of the seven-year-old kid who fell in love with wrestling. I am making all of her dreams come true.”

Her presence also represents something larger for children watching her now.

“I also think of all the little girls and boys who look like me who get to see themselves represented in the ring every time they see me.”

Belle’s first language is Spanish. She began learning English in elementary school, around the second grade, and remains fluent in both languages.

The detail may surprise fans who primarily know her through wrestling, but it helps explain why representation remains central to how she evaluates her career.

“I still speak Spanish fluently, and I’d say I can express myself well in both languages.”

A SCRAPPER AND A BRAWLER

Belle does not describe her wrestling through an elaborate list of techniques or categories. Her approach begins with treating every match like a fight she cannot afford to take lightly.

“I look at every single match like it’s a fight I MUST give my all to. I am known as someone who doesn’t give up easily, even when I’m facing a much bigger opponent. I’m a scrapper and a brawler.”

That mentality extends beyond what happens after the opening bell.

As a champion and veteran performer, Belle understands that her conduct represents more than her individual career.

CARRYING THE EMERGE WOMEN’S DIVISION

At the time of the interview, Belle said she had represented EMERGE as its women’s champion for more than two and a half years.

The length of the reign mattered, but the promotion’s continued trust carried greater significance.

“I have done my best to carry the championship with honor, defending it against some of the best opponents that the Midwest has to offer. The fact that a company has trusted me for over two years to carry their women’s division is truly a great honor.”

Belle described the position as carrying pressure both inside and outside the ring. Rather than avoiding that responsibility, she said it pushes her to work harder.

“As the champion, you are the face of the division. It makes me work harder to ensure that every time the fans come to an event, I am giving it my all and showing them what we are all about.”

Her relationship with EMERGE began with the environment created behind the scenes.

“The amazing locker room and the leadership at the EMERGE offices made me interested in working with EMERGE and has kept me there for almost three years. There is no drama, no ego, just people who truly want to see each other succeed and always want to put on the best show for our amazing fans.”

The audience in Columbus, Indiana, helped turn the promotion into a professional home.

“The EMERGE faithful have welcomed me in with open arms from the moment I stepped into an EMERGE ring. I truly feel at home every time I show up to Columbus, Indiana.”

THE HEX AND ALLYSIN KAY

Few relationships have influenced Belle’s career more than her friendship and partnership with Allysin Kay.

“It’s no secret that my friendship with Allysin Kay has been one of the greatest things I’ve gotten out of wrestling.”

Together, Belle and Kay became The Hex, a partnership Belle views as a defining dividing line in her career.

Working alongside Kay has allowed Belle to continue growing as a performer, enjoy the process and develop a clearer understanding of her own identity.

Although opportunities for women have expanded considerably since Belle entered the industry, she still sees room for more women to lead its development.

“Wrestling has thankfully evolved and changed so much since I first began. I would love to see more women-led schools and promotions.”

WHAT INDEPENDENT WRESTLING OFFERS

Belle believes fans who primarily follow WWE, AEW or TNA are missing an experience that television cannot completely reproduce.

Independent wrestling removes much of the physical and social distance between the audience and the performers.

“If you’ve never been to an independent wrestling event, you’re missing out on being up close to the action. These events offer you a unique experience where no seat is a bad seat.”

That access frequently continues after the matches.

“Often times, you also get a chance to meet and chat with the wrestlers you just saw in the ring.”

That intimacy was central to EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle, where Belle joined Chris Owens for an intergender Good Housekeeping No Disqualification Match against Jordan and Kenny Kage.

MARTI BELLE HAD REACHED HER LIMIT

The match followed months of disrespect and provocation from Jordan and Kenny Kage.

Belle usually prides herself on following the rules and fighting cleanly. The Good Housekeeping stipulation removed those limits.

“I am known for being fair, following the rules of a match and having a good, clean fight. This time around, nothing is off limits.”

Belle entered the match prepared to use every available household weapon and make her opponents regret escalating the conflict.

“I look forward to using all of the weapons at my disposal and really making Jordan and Kenny regret the day they ever messed with me.”

Owens entered with his own unresolved history involving Kenny Kage. Belle had already seen enough from Owens to trust him once the match became unpredictable.

“Chris Owens has already proven to be someone who has my back. Having him there for my one-on-one match with Jordan was great, and I look forward to the chaos we will bring upon Kenny and Jordan.”

Belle also believed Jordan and Kage had mistaken restraint for vulnerability.

“They have not only disrespected me, they have disrespected EMERGE and my women’s championship.”

WATCH THE GOOD HOUSEKEEPING NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

The result will not be revealed here.

What can be said is that Belle, Owens, Jordan and Kage fully embrace the unusual stipulation. The match features inventive household-weapon spots, sudden momentum swings, intergender chaos and several moments that could only happen in this kind of environment.

There is also one perfectly timed encounter involving a plunger that is considerably better seen than explained.

For readers unfamiliar with EMERGE, the match provides an immediate example of how the promotion combines established rivalries, physical action and comedy without allowing any one element to overwhelm the others.

Watch the complete Marti Belle and Chris Owens vs. Jordan and Kenny Kage match in the Facebook video embedded below.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com and Tim Rose for the interview.