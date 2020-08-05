Marty Jannetty Apparently Claims He Murdered a Man When He Was 13

Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty is currently trending on Twitter due to a Facebook post he made early this morning.

Jannetty is known for making bizarre Facebook posts but in his latest it appears he is admitting to murdering a man when he was a teenager.

Jannetty recalled how he worked at a local bowling alley when he was 13, and was buying marijuana from a gay man who also worked there. The former WWE Intercontinental & Tag Team Champion went on about how he allegedly made the man “disappear” after an attempted sexual assault behind the building, and then dumped his body in the Chattahoochee River.

“I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone,,hell he’d only recently came home from Viet Nam,” Jannetty wrote. “I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley, buying weed from a fag that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do..

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie(the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your fuckin Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don’t need you..”

Winnie is apparently the woman that Jannetty has been in a relationship with. He told another fan in a comment that they had a falling out. Jannetty again commented on the alleged murder and said he has the satisfaction of knowing the man never hurt another kid.

“Me and Winnie just had a fall out,” Jannetty wrote back to the fan who asked if he was OK. “But, if you’re asking bout the other thing..yes, that was a billion years ago, plus, I have the satisfaction of knowing that BITCH ass n*nja never got to do another kid like that..”

For what it’s worth, Jannetty was born in Columbus, Georgia and the Chattahoochee River runs through that area. Jannetty was born in February 1960, so he would have turned 13 in 1973. The Vietnam War officially ended in April 1975, but troops were returning at various times before that. There are also records of a Victory Lanes Family Bowling Center in Columbus at some point. The facility once sat on Fort Benning Road, which is right next to the Chattahoochee River.

Jannetty has deleted the Facebook post but you can see screenshots below:

