Marty Jannetty Being Investigated By Police Due to Alleged Murder Confession on Facebook

Police in Columbus, Georgia are reportedly investigating former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty over a bizarre Facebook post he made this morning, according to TMZ.
As noted, Jannetty posted about how he allegedly murdered a gay man who tried to sexually assault him behind a Victory Lanes bowling alley where they both worked, when Jannetty was just 13. He said he had been buying marijuana from the man. Jannetty also indicated that he got rid of the body by dumping it in the Chattahoochee River. The post was deleted soon after it was posted, but you can read our original report on the post at this link.
The Columbus, GA Police Department told TMZ that they are going to look into the claim.
“We are going to look into this,” a spokesperson for the CPD homicide & cold case division said. “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”
The Jannetty investigation won’t receive priority and won’t be any kind of “all hands on deck” situation as the spokesperson noted that they have “several current active homicide investigations underway and they will have to remain the priority.”
Jannetty noted in his original post that his brother Geno had just returned from the Vietnam War when this incident happened. The former WWE Intercontinental & Tag Team Champion was born in February 1960, so he would have turned 13 in 1973. The Vietnam War officially ended in April 1975, but troops had been returning at various times before the war ended. For what it’s worth, the Chattahoochee River does run through the Columbus area. There are also records of a Victory Lanes Family Bowling Center in Columbus at some point, and the facility was located on Fort Benning Road, which is right next to the Chattahoochee.
Stay tuned for updates on Jannetty, who is still trending on social media due to the claim. Below are screenshots from the now-deleted post:
@WONF4W @PWTorch #prowrestling did Marty Jannetty just talk about killing someone, on FB? Is this a "known story" in wrestling? #prowrestling #wwe pic.twitter.com/lVS57idhYS
— Sgt. Schultz the Ewok (@ewok_schultz) August 5, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch