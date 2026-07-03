Back in May, reports surfaced regarding Marty Jannetty undergoing a foot/leg amputation.
An update has since surfaced.
In a post shared via social media, the pro wrestling legend and former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his first public comments, confirming the news and sharing an additional photo.
Marty Jannetty wrote the following via his official Facebook page:
“As many of you all know, I’ve recntly had to undergo an amputation. The very first thing I must do is thank Brian Blair and his GREAT staff at the Cauliflower Alley Club or CAC. Theyve showed me quite a lot of love and compassion for my situation. Without their help I don’t think I would’ve gotten through this very tough time in my life. Insurance only covers so much so I definitely needed their help. And of course if ever a time comes when I can do something for them I’M THERE!!! Thanx again CAC.”