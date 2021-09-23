Marty Scurll is making his return to pro-wrestling.

The Villain was announced for a CWA event in Puerto Rico earlier today. The federation writes, “We returned on Saturday, October 23rd in San Juan, PR and with us also returns, “The Villain” @martyscurll. Separate your space, without obligation, writing your name (with your both surnames), telephone number and number of spaces to [email protected] Once ticket sales begin, you will be called in order by list.”

This will be Scurll’s first appearance since he was named in the #SpeakingOut movement back in 2020. Rumors had circulated that NJPW STRONG was interested in bringing him in but those plans were immediately pulled due to potential backlash. Scurll later issued a statement regarding the accusation, noting that the encounter he had with the girl, who was 16, was entirely consensual, and fit within the age of consent in the United Kingdom.