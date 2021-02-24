Former ROH booker and wrestler Marty Scurll was recently backstage at a set of NJPW Strong tapings in California, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word on if Scurll had any involvement in the NJPW show, but word is that he has expressed interest in re-joining the company. There’s also no word on if NJPW has interest in Scurll.

Scurll has not worked for NJPW since June 2019. He officially left ROH earlier this year after being accused in the “#SpeakingOut” movement last summer.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.