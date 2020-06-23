Marty Scurll Releases Statement Addressing Allegations, Says He Believed The Encounter To Be “Consensual and Legal”

Ring of Honor superstar Marty Scurll issued the following statement on his Twitter addressing the allegations that he sexually abused a 16-year old girl while she was intoxicated. Scurll states that he believed the evening to be consensual and legal, then tells those in the wrestling community not to attack the victim on social media.

I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of.

Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.

What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.