Pro-wrestling star Martin Casaus (aka Marty “The Moth” Martinez) recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a number of different topics throughout his career, most notably how he received death threats from fans once he began his run as Lucha Underground champion. Check out highlights from the interview below.

How important winning the LU championship was:

By the time we got to the season where I win the championship, for me, it was validation that I did it. I actually ended up bringing my parents out to see that match [Lucha Underground Title win] so I had my mom, my dad and my girlfriend there in The Temple with me during it so it was a big — it was one of the best moments of my life for sure. I have Chelsea Green who’s an amazing worker and killing the industry wrapping the belt around me. I have my parents in front of me, I have my now-wife who’s standing there in front of me and then I have half the crowd. The reaction from the crowd is also what helped [make] it so fun because half the crowd was so pissed, so pissed that I won the championship that they were very vocal about it and then I had another half of the — maybe a fourth, but they were a very vocal fourth of The Temple that was chanting, ‘That’s my champ.’ So these guys would chant how much I suck and then these guys would chant, ‘That’s my champ.’ But hearing those guys argue so loud after it happened, seeing my parents, beautiful girl wrapping a belt around me, staring at my beautiful wife. It was one of the best moments ever, and just to know, even if I pissed you off, whether you loved me or hated me winning the title, I got a reaction out of you and that means I did my job and for me, holding up that belt meant that I knew I could do it. I did it, I finally did it. This is awesome. So, it was a great moment. You got a hot girl wrapping around you, you got your family in front of you, the entire Temple going nuts and angry at you, really angry at you and then it was really fun because then the social media came in too.