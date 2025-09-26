— Pwinsider is reporting that WWE held its latest employee town hall meeting on Wednesday. While there weren’t many major updates from the meeting, it was noted that Donald Trump has reviewed plans for the UFC event scheduled at the White House in July of next year and was said to have “loved” them.

— William Shatner has addressed reports that he was hospitalized, clarifying that he is “perfectly fine” after what he described as a brief blood sugar issue.

TMZ initially reported that Shatner was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday after experiencing the issue at home. According to the outlet, Shatner himself called EMS as a precaution, and paramedics transported him to a local hospital for evaluation. His agent was quoted as saying, “He’s fine,” after confirming that Shatner had since returned home.

However, Shatner’s agency, TalentWorks, later denied the hospitalization claim. The actor also personally dismissed the reports on Instagram, writing:

“I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!”

Beyond his iconic Hollywood career, Shatner is also a WWE Hall of Famer in the celebrity wing, recognized for his multiple appearances on WWE programming over the years.

— The Miz recently revealed that Maryse would be open to making a WWE comeback if the circumstances were right. Maryse has not competed since the 2022 Royal Rumble, and The Miz addressed the possibility of her return during an interview with Adrian Hernandez of the “Unlikely” podcast.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On whether Maryse would be open to a return: “If the right opportunity presents itself.”

On teaming with Maryse against John Cena & Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33: “I loved walking down the ramp with my wife as a tag team. It’s really cool, especially watching Seth and Becky, and AJ and CM Punk. It’s so cool and not many people get to actually do what Maryse and I got to do, which is walk down the aisle in our wedding and in our career at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania, that was a really cool moment.”

— Natalya took to social media this week to show high praise for Jamie Noble after he stopped by The Dungeon for a training session. She shared a photo from the session on Twitter, featuring Noble alongside Bishop Dyer, Apollo Crews, B-Fab, and others. She wrote,

“A magical night in The Dungeon with an incredible crew. Huge thanks to Jamie Noble for joining us and passing on his wisdom. Not only can he still kick go in the ring, but his mind for the business is unmatched. Four hours of sweat equity we won’t forget.”

A magical night in The Dungeon with an incredible crew. Huge thanks to Jamie Noble for joining us and passing on his wisdom. Not only can he still kick go in the ring, but his mind for the business is unmatched. Four hours of sweat equity we won't forget.

R-Truth has released a new video to promote his upcoming project, The White Album. The video features the track "Promise."