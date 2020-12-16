WWE star Maryse revealed the name of her new production company with The Miz during an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions. The company, entitled, “MadRoe Productions,” already has two shows being pitched, which Maryse states will likely be Green-lit.

We have a production company, MadRoe Productions, and we’re pitching two shows right now. It’s looking really really good. There is one that is pretty ridiculous. If you thought Miz & Mrs. was ridiculous, wait for this one. It’s looking great.

Maryse has been absent from WWE programming since 2018. You can check out her full interview here. (H/T Inside the Ropes)