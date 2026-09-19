Masa Kitamiya has separated himself from the field in the B Block of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory tournament.

Kitamiya defeated Manabu Soya at Thursday’s event in Hiroshima, improving to 3-0 for six points. The result left him alone at the top of the block as the tournament moved into its next stage.

Speaking in NOAH’s official post-match comments, Kitamiya acknowledged the physical challenge Soya presented before turning his attention to Kai Fujimura, who competes under the name Kai Koga.

“Soya made me work for it, but I won. A repeat championship is all but certain.”

Soya, meanwhile, refused to concede that his tournament was over. He said four matches remain and vowed to win each one to reach the final.

Elsewhere in B Block competition, OZAWA defeated KENTA. The result moved OZAWA to 2-1 for four points and dropped KENTA to 0-3. OZAWA used his post-match comments to mock KENTA’s recent efforts to promote his YouTube channel, while KENTA conceded that OZAWA had been the stronger man on the night.

Titus Alexander also improved to 2-1 by defeating Kai Koga. Alexander praised Koga’s development, then warned OZAWA to face him without outside help when they meet.

The latest results follow NOAH’s N-1 stop in Kumamoto, where Tetsuya Endo defeated KENTA and the roster rallied around the injured AMAKUSA.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH