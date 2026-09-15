Masa Kitamiya defeated Tetsuya Endo to start N-1 VICTORY 2026, then voiced his frustration with where their tournament match was placed on the card. Kitamiya gave his comments in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s original backstage report.

“The people who came to watch do not show enough respect for the chairman. More than that, they do not show enough respect for Masa Kitamiya, last year’s N-1 VICTORY winner.”

Kitamiya specifically objected to wrestling Endo in the second match of the show.