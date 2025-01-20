Masha Slamovich has broken her silence regarding Cora Jade.

Following her victory in the violent spectacle that was the first-ever women’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Rosemary at TNA Genesis 2025 on Sunday night, the TNA Knockouts Champion addressed her big win and being confronted by WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade afterwards.

In a digital exclusive video released after the January 19 pay-per-view in Garland, Texas, Slamovich reflected on her victory, expressing that she thrived in the House of Fun.

She then addressed Cora Jade, noting Jade’s apparent desire to test her luck against her. Masha declared that if Jade wanted the ultimate prize, she must be prepared to pay the ultimate price. Slamovich emphasized her love for the title and her belief that she was born to fight. She warned Jade that by seeking a challenge, she had knocked on the wrong door.