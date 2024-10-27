Your winner and NEW TNA Knockouts Champion … Masha Slamovich.

Masha Slamovich defeated “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in an excellent match to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion.

Slamovich picked up the pinfall victory over Grace in the first of what was billed as a triple main event at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

The finish of the bout saw Slamovich hit a Super Snow Plow off the top-rope and follow it up with a pile-driver for the 1-2-3.

