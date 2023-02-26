Masha Slamovich had a breakout year in 2022, and she hopes to keep that momentum going in 2023.

The IMPACT Knockouts star discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where she expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she’s been getting, and plans to keep riding that wave to the top of the mountain. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On having a great 2022 and keeping that momentum going in 2023:

2023 is definitely going to be a year for everybody, including myself, to remember. I don’t think it ever just clicked. I think it’s a culmination of this road to these little destinations, right? There are all these championship matches, big opportunities, and even those as great moments as they are, all stops along the road and the journey of professional wrestling.

How she was able to harness her craft:

I definitely think that partially it clicks for me way back when I was touring in Northern Canada doing like the ice roads tours because I learned a lot from working in front of a small audience, but really getting to learn how to work and live the old school way, and shortly after that, going over to train with Marvelous [Pro Wrestling] during 2020.

Slamovich recently challenge Mickie James for the Knockouts Title at No Surrender, but came up short. Her full interview with Wrestling Perspective is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)